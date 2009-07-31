Nissan's iPhone App Will Turn On An Electric Car's Air Conditioner (VIDEO)

We saw a demonstration of the iPhone application Nissan plans to roll out at the end of next year in conjunction with the release of its Zero Emission Vehicle.



In the video below you can see how a driver will use a phone to check on the car’s charge. The electric car will be plugged in in a garage or at a shopping mall. The driver checks the charge from the phone. Charging can be turned on and off with the phone, so long as the car is plugged in. The driver can also turn on the air conditioner remotely, to cool the car in advance.

Will it be enough to help drivers get over the fear of running out juice in an electric car? Probably not, but for the obssessive compulsives out there–not to mention, lazy–it’s a decent bonus feature if they buy Nissan’s electric car, which comes out in the U.S. at the end of next year.

For now, the application is web based, but the company plans on making a native app.

Disclosure: Nissan was kind enough to fly Jay Yarow to Japan so he could check out their electric car technology. He’s there now, scarfing down sushi, having a blast. So forgive him if he’s a bit enthusiastic about Nissan these days.



