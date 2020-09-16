Nissan just showed off a stunning design prototype for the future of its most iconic sports car — check out the Z Proto

Kristen Lee
NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.
  • The aged Nissan 370Z sports car’s replacement will be the production version of the Z Proto prototype, unveiled on Tuesday.
  • The prototype has a twin-turbocharged V6 and a manual transmission.
  • Nissan didn’t release any other specifications about it at this time, but the prototype itself looks great.
At long last, Nissan has given us a look at the next car in its beloved and iconic Z lineup. This is the new Nissan Z Proto â€” for now, a prototype of what will replace the ageing (but brilliant) 370Z.

Unveiled on Tuesday evening from Yokohama, Japan, the Z prototype wears a shade of pearlescent yellow paint and, to the relief of enthusiasts and Z fans everywhere, maintains the classical, sloped fastback Z design.

Nissan’s Z cars have always represented driver-focused sportiness, but the current Z car, the 370Z, came onto the market in 2009 and has been long criticised for its age. Still, throughout its lifetime, the car has always offered enthusiasts a rewarding driving experience.

The new Z has big shoes to fill, since the car-enthusiast niche is famously a picky and nostalgia-filled one. Nissan was mum on many of the Z Proto’s stats but did mention that it has a manual transmission mated to a twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

Read on to see more of the Nissan Z Proto.

On Tuesday evening, Nissan unveiled the Nissan Proto Z — a prototype of what we can expect as the next Z sports car.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

The eventual production version of the Z Proto will replace the aged Nissan 370Z.

Nissan2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition.

The Z Proto represents the next chapter in the Nissan Z story, which began with the Datsun 240Z in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

The prototype wears a pearlescent coat of yellow paint as a tribute to a popular paint available with the first-generation 240Z and 300ZX.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

Nissan also says the rear of the prototype is inspired by 300ZX tail lights.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

From the front, it looks similar to the 350Z from the 2000s.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

Like this guy right here.

Nissan2007 Nissan 350Z.

Here’s a closer look at the front grille.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

There will be a powerful, twin-turbocharged V6 beneath the new Z’s long hood.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

Since each generation of Z is more powerful than the last, it will probably have at least 332 horsepower, since that’s what the 370Z makes.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

There will also be a manual (!) transmission (!!).

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

Nissan did not announce stats or performance figures, however.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

Nissan does currently make a twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V6 in the form of the GT-R’s VR38DETT engine. It would be interesting if the new Z used a version of that engine, though nothing has been confirmed.

When viewed in profile, the similarities to the rest of the Z cars are most striking.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

The Z Proto keeps the classically sloped fastback design and long hood silhouette.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

It wears the Z badge along its B-pillar.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

The hood shape is inspired directly from the original 240Z.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

As are the teardrop-shaped LED headlights.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

The prototype wears 19-inch alloy wheels.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

There are also carbon-fibre trims on the side skirts, front lower lip, and rear valance.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

The prototype is 172.5 inches long (14.4 feet), 72.8 inches wide (6 feet), and 51.6 inches tall (4.3 feet).

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

Judging from those dimensions, it sounds low-slung and wide, as a sports car should be.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

The Fairlady badge is a nod to the name Nissan gave to a sports car it exported to the US in the early ’60s — named after the Broadway musical “My Fair Lady.”

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

Inside, Nissan said it aimed to blend modern technology with vintage Z aspects.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

There’s a 12.3-inch digital information cluster for the driver, along with yellow accents all throughout the cabin.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

The new steering wheel is described as “deep dish” and offering a driver “quick access controls without losing its vintage aesthetic.”

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

Keep in mind that the Nissan Z Proto is still just a prototype, though it looks very close to production.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

It’s not immediately clear when we’ll see the production version, but if it’s the same as this prototype, then there’s a lot to look forward to.

NissanNissan Z Proto prototype.

