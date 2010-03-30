Nissan Will Charge $40,000 For Its Electric Car In Japan

Nissan announced tonight it will start selling its electric car, LEAF, at 3.76 million yen or $40,000 in Japan.



Pricing for the United States will be announced on Tuesday.

Almost one year ago exactly, Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box and said, “I don’t think the consumer is going to buy a $40,000 electric car if he can buy a $15,000 or $20,000 comparable car with some oil consumption.”

That quote came in response to a question about the Chevy Volt, an electric hybrid tentatively priced near $40,000.

The LEAF is Nissan’s big bet on a future of electric cars. It gets 100 miles per full charge, if the car is driven properly.

Information from the Associated Press used in this report.

