Report: Nissan Will Build Electric Cars In Tennessee

Jay Yarow
The Nikkei business daily says that Nissan will build its forthcoming electric cars in Tennesse. This is the second time this rumour has been reported.

It’s a brilliant move for Nissan. It allows the car company to grab a loan from the DOE who’s funding alternative energy car projects. Presumably, Tennesse is offering a healthy incentive package to get Nissan’s business. Nissan will be able to brand its new line of cars as “American.” 

Reuters: Nissan Motor Co plans to launch production of electric vehicles and their batteries in the United States to tap low-interest loans for green vehicles, the Nikkei business daily said.

The overall investment is estimated at 50 billion yen ($516.4 million) and may rise to 100 billion yen, it said.

Under the plan, the new electric-car assembly lines are to be built at a plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, where Nissan North America Inc is based, the paper said.

The facility, capable of making 50,000 to 100,000 eco-friendly vehicles a year by 2012, is expected to first produce a small passenger car, it said.

Nissan also intends to construct a production facility for high-capacity lithium ion batteries at the Smyrna site with NEC Corp.

