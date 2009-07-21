Nissan Wants To Build A Plug-Free Electric Car

Nissan has developed a plug-free technology to charge electric cars, the Guardian reports.

It is a wireless system based on inductive charging, and Nissan says it is a faster, easier way to juice cars. It’s similar to the charging used for electric toothbrushes. Rather than yank out a plug, in a proper parking spot, the car will be charged wirelessly.

If this technology can be further developed, the Guardian notes this interesting possibility for the future:

Nissan has ambitions beyond mere wireless charging bays. It hopes to scale the technology up even further as a series of plates laid into the surface of designated electric vehicle lanes on our roads and motorways, theoretically enabling motorists to charge as they drive. However, Nissan admits that it still has no idea on how much it would cost, how long the designated lane would have to be, or how fast the battery could be recharged.

Most consumers are frightened by the idea of running out of electricity while driving. This system is intended to reduce that stress. The wireless chargers would be put in shopping malls and parking bays, so cars could be charged up while people went about their business.

