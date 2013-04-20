Nissan Says A 6-Second Vine Might Have Been Better Than Its 30-Second Commercial

Would certain commercials be better if they were condensed into 6-second Vine videos?



In October 2012, Nissan released a TV spot in which a mid-level accounts guy gets mistaken for a high ranking executive after he gives his boss a ride in his Sentra.

Then a consumer edited the 30-second ad down to six.

Nissan then posted on Vine, “Hey @ellencmayfield you’re on to something. Maybe we only needed 6 secs of airtime for the Carpool ad. :)”

TwitterNissan’s ad agency, TBWA/Chiat/Day, tweeted out the message as well:

Vine is at the top of the U.S. App Store’s list of free apps, and advertisers are scrambling to find cool ways to interact with the new social media platform.

We’ve noted some particularly cool campaigns. But shortened existing ads is an interesting new angle.

Here’s the original ad:

