Nissan has upgraded the Juke to insane level with 600 horsepower

The Nissan Juke-R was already an impressive crossover miniature supercar.

Now, Nissan has taken its GT-R drivetrain — features in its baddest ride — to make the Juke-R 2.0 even more muscular than its predecessor.

Souped up, and more powerful than ever, the 2.0 will make its debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

“The Juke-R has become an iconic Crossover supercar and with the launch of the latest Juke model last year, it was the natural choice to upgrade the original Juke-R with added power and even bolder styling,” said Gareth Dunsmore, Marketing Communications General Manager for Nissan Europe.

“Juke-R 2.0 is a perfect ‘crossover’ of the best bits of Nissan — real innovation showcasing our Crossover prowess fused with the excitement of the GT-R supercar engine.”

For this iteration, the front bumper has been redesigned in carbon fibre for lighter weight and a sportier look. Air intake sizes were also increased to accommodate the oxygen needs of the GTR engine.

The rear bumper is also constructed from carbon fibre, and adds a diffuser to work in tandem with the spoiler.

Nissan kept the matte black finish, but added GTR wheels that complement the Juke’s unique design around the wheels.

In Europe, the Juke has sold over 600,000 units since its initial launch in 2010, the company said.

Juke sales are also high in the Middle East, and the new upgrades will no doubt cater to buyers who want even more speed and power inside essentially the same car.

More personalisation options are available on the 2.0, added by customer demand. While we still haven’t seen the interior, Nissan says the only change is the roof lining, which is now black.

