Nissan built a self-driving car with a steering wheel that transforms into a tablet

Nissan Nissan’s IDS concept car showcases the high-tech features we could see in its future cars.

Nissan unveiled its self-driving, IDS concept car at the Tokyo Motor Show today, and it comes with an animated steering wheel that transforms into a touch screen.

While there are no current plans to bring the IDS into production, the car showcases some of the technology that may end up in future Nissan vehicles.

For example, Nissan’s autonomous driving technology is on track for a 2020 release, and the electric car shows how the interior can change as a perk to the piloted experience.

With a click of a button, the steering wheel flips into the dashboard and is replaced by a smiling touch screen. The seats move back to provide more leg room and the driver can control aspects of the car by voice command or gesture.





Drivers can also insert their schedule into the car so it will automatically start itself when you’re ready to go. The car can display the schedule and traffic information on its dashboard, and even offer restaurant recommendations.





The car also communicates with the outside world when in autonomous mode, from welcoming the driver to letting passengers know it’s OK to cross.





Nissan’s concept car also has a different mode for traffic jams where it will stay in the right lane and keep pace with the vehicle ahead of it.

The IDS Concept comes with a 60 kWh battery, which is double the battery in the Nissan Leaf that has a range of 84 miles per charge (the press release does not mention the IDS Concept’s range, only noting that it “will be able to go great distances on a single charge.”) It can also charge wirelessly.

