Nissan combined a camper van with an office pod for the ultimate remote work setup in a concept — see inside

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

Nissan took two recent trends – camper vans and remote work – and combined them into a concept van.

The NV350 caravan office pod concept has a workstation that can extend out the back of the van.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Digital nomads looking for a tiny office on wheels may have just found their fit with Nissan‘slatest concept.

Camper van sales have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, and so have backyard office units. So why not combine the best of both trends into one van-based office pod?

That’s exactly what Nissan has done with its latest concept vehicle, the NV350 caravan office pod. While some RV makers have been catering their builds to the new “work from anywhere crowd,” the Japanese automaker has decided to create a full concept office on wheels with the sole purpose of serving as, well, a mobile office.



Read more:





California’s housing crisis is so dire, a startup just raised $US3.5 million in VC funding to drop tiny houses in people’s backyard



Keep scrolling to see inside:

The NV350 office pod is just one of several concept vehicles Nissan has debuted for the virtual 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

With the return to offices still on hold, the Nissan concept van is the perfect fit for anyone looking for a change of views throughout the work week.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

The van has all the tools needed for any remote worker, including a workstation and coffee maker.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

Unlike most camper vans that have amenities hidden inside the vehicle, the office pod can extend out the rear of the van for some fresh air.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

However, for those who prefer to work indoors, the workstation can still be used while it’s inside the van.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

This retractable office space includes a desk, keyboard, mouse, monitor, and chair.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

The best aspects of the concept van are hidden in its details.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

For example, the side edges of the pod light up, brightening the workstation when it’s dark out.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

Designer chair enthusiasts will be happy to see the concept van’s Cosm chair by Herman Miller.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

Source: YouTube

Looking down, the floor of the workstation is polycarbonate.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

This flooring is transparent, providing views of nature below the digital nomad’s feet, according to a report by New Atlas.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

Source: New Atlas

However, the office space’s floor isn’t the only one that received an upgrade.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

When a black light hits the carpeted floor mats, a pattern of the word “caravan” is revealed.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

The van also comes with electric shades for more privacy …

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

… and a UV light in the glove box to help sanitize any items, a handy feature to have during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

For the caffeine addicted workers who demand a morning cup of coffee, the concept van also has a coffee maker.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

This coffee maker is then powered by the van’s inverter.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

Work breaks can be taken outdoors on the roof of the van, which has a lounge chair, side table, and umbrella.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

The concept’s off-road capabilities and all-terrain tires give digital nomads more freedom to choose where they want to work for the day.

Nissan The Nissan NV350 caravan office pod concept.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.