Nissan Hopes To Close The Electric Car Price Gap

Nissan says it can solve one of the most challenging problems for green cars: cost.



GreenTech Media: The Leaf is the first in a series of electric town cars from the Nissan Renault Alliance. All electrics will constitute 10 per cent of the company’s cars by 2020, CEO Carlos Ghosn has said. The Leaf will be released next year for around $30,000, according to an early rough estimate. Nissan will likely vary the sales model. Consumers in some areas will be able to buy the whole car while in other areas they may lease the battery. Either way, the company’s goal is to make the price of owning and operating an electric car, when rebates and tax credits are added, to come to about the same as the price of a regular gas car.

That last part is key. The company’s strategy depends on tax credits remaining in place, which are no sure thing. When electric cars really reach parity, sans-tax credits, that will be something.

