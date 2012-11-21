Nissan Is Launching A Cheaper Leaf With More Range

The new Nissan Leaf will soon hit Japanese markets.

Photo: Nissan

Nissan has released plans to launch a less expensive, more practical version of the electric Leaf in Japan, to address the issues that have hampered sales of the five-door hatchback so far.Unveiled at a Tokyo hotel today, Nissan’s new model will drop in price by 11 per cent, from 3 million yen ($37,000) to 2.5 million yen ($31,000).



Its range will increase by 15 per cent, from 124 miles to 142 miles, the LA Times reported.

Nissan has not revealed its plans for markets outside Japan, but said it is working on similar changes.

Spokesperson Travis Parman told the LA Times:

You can’t make any assumptions based on that specific model in Japan. Ratings such as range differ based on the governmental testing procedures in individual markets.

Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn admitted last week that Leaf sales will fall far short of ambitious goals. Through October, only 6,791 had been purchased; the target for 2012 is 20,000.

A US release of the new Leaf is expected in early 2013.

