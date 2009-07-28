Nissan Shows Off A New Prototype, iPhone App

As Nissan prepares to unveil the final design of its electric car next Sunday, August 2, it’s trickling out smaller bits of news.

Today, we get to see a new prototype of its electric car, and we learn that the company will have an iPhone app.

The previous prototype of the electric was based on the Nissan cube. This is based on the Versa/Tiida, writes AutoblogGreen. It will have a 108 horsepower electric motor that powers the front wheels, with a battery pack from Automotive Energy Supply Corp. (AESC), powering it. AESC is a joint venture between Nissa and NEC. The car has a 100 mile per charge range, according to Nissan.

Drivers will still worry about losing juice, even with a 100 mile range. To that end, Nissan is building an intricate display in the car to inform drivers about how far they can go based on the cars battery.

Nissan is also building an iPhone app that will remotely inform a driver about how charged up the car is, PC World reports. Drivers can monitor charging of the car if its plugged in while they’re at work, or shopping, for instance. Also, if the car heats up from the summer sun pouring in the windows, a Nissan owner can remotely turn on the air conditioner to cool the car down. The app will be available at the end of the year, when their electric is hitting the road.

It sounds nifty, but what happens when you use up all your iPhone battery power, checking on the battery power of your car?

