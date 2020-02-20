I took a new $24,000 Nissan Sentra SV on a first drive to find out if this basic yet stylish sedan is a good deal — here's the verdict

Matthew DeBord/Insider Say hello to the new Sentra!

I spent a few hours driving the new 2020 NissanSentra SV around Manhattan.

At $US23,860, the compact sedan was an attractive, well-optioned set of wheels.

Nissan has kept it simple with the eighth generation of this stalwart sedan, with only one engine available: a 149-horsepower four-cylinder.

My first impressions of the new Sentra were solid. Nissan has done a good job of making this car easy to buy – and easy to drive.

The Nissan Sentra has been with us for nearly four decades, arriving in the US in the early 1980s and establishing itself as an appealing, entry-level four-door in the years after. But the seventh generation had been around since 2013, and although it received a 2016 refresh, the design was getting on in years – even if it continued to post respectable sales.

Enter the all-new, eighth-generation Sentra, featuring a revamp for 2020 that strives to make it an undemanding yet distinctive choice in a segment that’s supposed to be losing out to crossover SUV, but that still has the attention of the major Japanese manufacturers in the US.

Nissan invited me to check out the new Sentra for a few hours in Manhattan, which is admittedly not the ideal motoring environment (I currently have a test car that I’m subjecting to a more strenuous review). Still, it didn’t take long to determine that the Sentra’s update was thought through in all the right ways.

Read on to see how the first drive went:

The 2020 Nissan Sentra that I drove was the mid-level SV trim, with about $US2,500 in extras thanks to a “Premium” package. The base Sentra is a bit more than $US19,000, but my tester stickered at $US23,860.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The paint job was an attractive “Rosewood Metallic.” We’re looking at the eighth generation of this compact sedan; the Sentra has been in business since 1982.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

It’s a pretty sharp-dressed four-door. In profile, you can see that the front end is slightly out of proportion with the rear, but Nissan did a reasonable job of masking that infelicity with angles and character lines.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

To my eye, the fascia is overdone — a treatment for a bigger car. But the chrome framing of the blacked-out grilled is, at least, a bold touch.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The LED headlights are part of the Premium package. Just between you and me, I’m tiring of the narrow, slightly menacing vibe. Larger lamps would be a nice change.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

Sedans have lost some of their their mojo in an SUV-mad market, but you can’t argue that that four-door rears don’t look significantly better. The fastback roofline is the Sentra’s best feature.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The “SV” trim sits between the base “S” and the top-level “SR” (as it turns out, I later received a tester SR, costing $US25,325 with “Premium” options).

Matthew DeBord/Insider

You could complain that compact sedans sacrifice a competitive edge on crossover SUVs because they offer less cargo space.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

Fair enough, but the Sentra’s truck capacity is adequate: just over 15 cubic feet. In the SR I tested near my home, I had no difficulty packing the boot with groceries.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

Let’s take a look inside.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The quilted leather seats are a snazzy touch. We’re not exactly in Mercedes-Benz territory here, but these saddles raised my impression of the new Sentra. With the Premium package, they’re heated up front.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The motif is echoed in the back seat, which is a bench arrangement that can theoretically handle three passengers.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

A long, long time ago, entry-level transportation lacked high-tech bells and whistles. Not so anymore: The Sentra’s leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel is a button-fest, enabling the driver to control numerous vehicle functions.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

For this trim level, the infotainment system runs on an eight-inch touchscreen. I wasn’t able to review every feature, but it covers all thee expected bases: Bluetooth device pairing, USB/AUX connectivity, and my tester had SiriusXM satellite radio (a Bose audio system is also an option).

Matthew DeBord/Insider

Of course! A moonroof. Nothing crazy, but a nice extra.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

I’ve checked out some of the Sentra’s competition of late, notably the Toyota Corolla, and on balance I’d say that Nissan has definitely brought a little more fun to the party with the interior.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

Let’s pop the hood and check out the motor!

Matthew DeBord/Insider

Nissan is keeping it simple with the engine. There’s just one option: a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder that makes a rated 149 horsepower and 146 foot-pounds of torque.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The power is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission. The combination yields a good fuel economy: more than 30 mpg in combined city-highway driving.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

So what’s the first-drive verdict?

Matthew DeBord/Insider

Basic transportation has come a long way. At around $US24,000 on this particular model, the new Sentra is a fantastic, don’t-overthink-it choice. As with most Nissans, it’s a tad snazzier than a comparable Toyota or Honda vehicle, and while it isn’t as much fun to drive as a Mazda 3, it really isn’t aiming for thrills.

The idea here is to make it easy to buy a reliable, attractive four-door for well under $US30,000, with Nissan simplifying the Sentra in an effort to attract those who want semi-stylish transportation and aren’t in the market for a crossover SUV. Obviously, the budget conscious should react well to the sub-$US20,000 base price, and Nissan has optioned up the Sentra’s platform with enough goodies to justify a few thousand more on the sticker.

I can’t avoid my own recollections of first cars when I have a crack at a basic sedan that’s as tasty as the Sentra. My first cars had plastic upholstery, lacked power steering, didn’t enjoy front disk brakes, were devoid of power, dreamed of cruise control, boasted grabby five-speed manual transmissions with rubbery clutches, had hand-crank windows, and in lieu of infotainment, offered buzzy AM/FM radios.

In that context, the 2020 Sentra felt to me not unlike a 1980s BMW.

The engine is a tad rough, but the CVT didn’t bother me too much, and while noise isolation isn’t terrific, you can hear yourself think in the Sentra when the speedometer registers above 50 mph.

This isn’t a car that one thinks about throwing into corners, but the suspension struck me as capable, and the steering was fairly precise. Not as tight as a Honda Civic, but not as compliant as a Toyota Corolla – that’s the Sentra, a middle-ground proposition.

More to come. I’m about halfway through an official road test of the Sentra, and my first impressions have held up.

But for now, if you want four wheels and four doors, the 2020 Sentra fits the bill and takes a lot of the pressure, financial and otherwise, off the table.

