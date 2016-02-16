Nissan has a self-driving office chair that can park itself at your desk

Meet Nissan’s “Intelligent Parking Chair” concept: A self-driving office chair that can drive itself around the office, tucking itself away under a desk when not in use.
Check it out:
The Intelligent Parking Chair uses cameras, a 360-degree swivel base, and some self-driving car know-how to get around. It waits for a clap, and then searches out a table under which to park itself. You need to have four special sensor-laden cameras in a room to help the chairs get around, though.
In the video, you can see some potential uses, like a guy clapping to make every chair in a conference room put itself away:
Nissan doesn’t seem to be showing any interest in the Intelligent Parking Chair as anything more than a cute novelty, so you may never be able to buy one. But it’s a great example as to how self-driving technology and better image sensors may be entering your home and office sooner than you think.
