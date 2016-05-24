Nissan could rival Tesla with its new at-home battery

Tesla isn’t the only automaker making at-home battery options.

Nissan recently announced its own rechargeable home battery, dubbed xStorage. The battery costs roughly $4,500 for 4.2 kWh of energy storage — which includes the price of installation. For reference, Tesla’s Powerwall costs $3,000 for 6.4 kWh of storage, not factoring installation costs.

Nissan’s xStorage battery is currently only available in Europe, and there are no plans yet to bring it over to the United States. The automaker will begin taking pre-orders in September to put the batteries in residential homes.

Nissan is attempting to set itself apart as a more sustainable battery provider by powering its units with 12 battery modules from Leaf electric cars, rather than brand new cells.

Mercedes also builds at-home batteries that holds 2.5 kWh of energy. However, like Tesla’s Powerwall, the Mercedes batteries are meant to be modular with the ability to stack eight for 20 kWh of energy storage. The Mercedes battery option is only available in Germany, but there are plans to expand internationally.

