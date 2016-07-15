Nissan cars are about to get some awesome self-driving features

Tesla isn’t the only automaker bringing autonomous driving features to its cars.

Nissan recently announced that it will release its ProPILOT semi-autonomous technology in its new Serena car in Japan starting in late August. But the tech is also slated to arrive in Europe in 2017, and eventually in the US and China as well. The new tech upgrade will allow Nissans to drive autonomously on highways.

Drivers will be able to activate the system on highways at any speed ranging between 18 miles per hour and 62 miles per hour. The system is able to keep the car in its lane and control steering even when there are curves in the road. It can also automatically brake if it detects an object ahead.

To get the job done, Nissan cars will use an on-board camera that’s able to recognise other vehicles and lane markings.

Tesla’s Autopilot system comes with features like automatic braking, lane switching, and blind spot warning. It can also adjust its speed to handle curves on highways and self-parallel park.

But Tesla has a more sophisticated system to handle its self-driving capabilities than Nissan. While Nissan will only use an on-board camera for ProPILOT, Tesla uses multiple sensors and a forward-facing camera.

Still, whether Tesla Autopilot was ready for the primetime has come under fire recently after a fatal crash when the technology was activated.

Nissan will continue to add to ProPILOT as its self-driving technology advances. In 2018, Nissans will be able to change lanes autonomously. By 2020, Nissan cars will be able to handle intersections and urban roads autonomously.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.