Nissan's Complete Revamp Of The Pathfinder Is Really Paying Off

Sales of the new Nissan Pathfinder seem to justify the car’s major makeover.

Monthly auto sales figures are in, and Nissan has announced it set a new July record for U.S. sales.



Part of that growth is thanks to the new Pathfinder, which the automaker totally redesigned last year.

It dropped the classic boxy frame for a sleeker, more crossover-like look (Jeep made a similar move with the Cherokee.)

We drove the new Pathfinder in October, and were impressed with the comfortable ride, interior roominess, solid fuel economy numbers, and cool features like the Easy Fill Tire Alert. It’s easy to see how its year-to-date sales numbers have climbed 207.7% over 2012.

So far in 2013, Nissan has sold 54,967 Pathfinders. That’s well behind direct competitors like the Kia Sorento (62,963), Jeep Grand Cherokee (95,815), and Ford Edge (79,512).

But the 200% growth figure is undeniably a good one, and is early proof that the occasional, total revamp can really work out.

The base version of the 2014 Pathfinder starts at $28,700.

