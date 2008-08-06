Nissan (NSANY) Plans "Eco-Pedal" To Annoy Drivers Who Want To Accelerate Fast

Nissan (NSANY) is making a tremendous effort to come out on top in the “green” car wars. The Japanese carmaker’s electric car, scheduled for a 2010 release, figures to be the first mass-market, zero-emission vehicle in the US. But Nissan’s innovation doesn’t end there. The company now has an “eco-pedal” that will force drivers to save gas:



Nissan’s “ECO Pedal” system _ promoted as being both green and safe _ makes the gas pedal press upward when it senses motorists are speeding up too quickly.

…the system, which will be available next year, can help drivers improve fuel efficiency 5 to 10 per cent.

Of course, drivers can opt to switch the system off. Which most people probably would. However, conservation isn’t easy, and it’s a noble try by Nissan nonetheless.

