I drove two cars that show how much things have changed since 2000

For nearly four decades, the Maxima has been Nissan’s flagship offering in the U.S. Over the years, it’s built a solid reputation for offering a dynamic driving experience in a roomy sedan package.

The Nissan Maxima is a car with which I’m high familiar. As an automotive journalist, I spend most of my time in cars behind the wheel of everything from Audi and McLaren’s red hot supercars to the latest electric cars from Tesla.

But my personal car is decidedly less advanced — a 2000 Nissan Maxima in a sporty “SE” trim. The 2000 Maxima was one of the finest Japanese sports sedans of its day. Armed with a powerful V6 engine and well-balanced handling dynamics, the Maxima was a real performer.

But what makes my Maxima interesting is not what’s on its option list. Rather, it’s what is missing from the list that intrigues. There’s no traction control (although it was available as an option), no surround-view cameras, and definitely no infotainment system to speak of.

And while I only spend 15 to 20 miles a week behind the wheel of my tech-free Maxima, I find it to be a great palate cleanser from the buffet of technology-laden test cars that flow through Business Insider’s suburban New Jersey auto test center.

Recently, I had the chance to spend a few days behind the wheel of a 2016 Maxima on the streets of Atlanta. The striking blue Maxima test car Nissan let me borrow is decked out in their performance “SR” spec. It’s a true descendant of my Maxima SE.

This gave me the perfect opportunity to examine first hand just how far cars have come over the last decade and a half.

