Nissan is betting against the ride sharing trend

Within a week of General Motors’ announcement of a $500 million investment into ride-sharing service Lyft, Nissan Motor Co. signalled it may be betting the other way.

Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn told Bloomberg’s Craig Trudell and John Lippert at the Detroit Auto Show that the company would be developing “connected vehicles” that allow user customisation.

The hope, Ghosn said, is that customers will have less interest in sharing a space that they have personalised and made their own.

Ghosn also rejected suggestions that ride sharing services like Lyft or Uber would greatly change the automotive industry of the future.

This isn’t the first bet Nissan has made against ride sharing, intentionally or otherwise. The Japanese company recently won a long legal battle allowing it to build all of New York City’s future taxi cabs beginning in 2017 — the NV200 “Taxi of Tomorrow” — which pits it squarely against Uber and Lyft.

Read the full Bloomberg story here.

