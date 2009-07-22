Nissan Is Worried About Electric Car Demand

Nissan has grand visions of owning the electric car market, but it’s not deluding itself that the market will be huge.

Nissan is building a factory in Tennesse that can make 150,000 electrics annually. To hedge itself, the automaker is also equipping the factory so that it can make regular hybrids, Bloomberg reports. The fear is that there just won’t be demand for electric cars.

It’s not hard to see why Nissan might feel that way. Menahem Anderman, president of Advanced Automotive Batteries is quoted in the story as saying “As long as the gasoline price is under $5 a gallon, there’s no real market for EVs.”

This is a common diss of the electric car market. Here’s the thing, though. There are NO electric cars, save for the tiny and expensive Tesla Roadster. We find it difficult to believe that there isn’t some pent up demand for electric cars.

While analysts want to be negative, we are positive. Maybe we’re drinking the Kool-Aid, but we think the coming wave of electric cars will sell very well. They look good, and if the early reports prove accurate, then they perform well, too.

When the economy recovers, and oil prices rise again, electric cars are going to look like a very attractive option.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.