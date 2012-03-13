Nissan Is Reviving The Datsun Brand After 30 Years

Photo: Sherlock77 (James) [Flickr

After abandoning Datsun nearly 30 years ago, Nissan is reviving the brand for economy cars sold in developing markets, according to Reuters.The Datsun brand would return to countries like India, Russia and Indonesia on cars priced around $6,200. Nissan wants a sub-brand that will help the carmaker sell inexpensive cars in developing markets, but, at the same time, it doesn’t want to damage Nissan brand’s reputation. Toyota and Honda are also facing similar challenges in developing markets, according to Reuters.



French carmaker Renault, which has a strong alliance with Nissan, currently builds cheaper cars under its Dacia brand, with such cars as the Dacia Logan or Nissan Aprio (for Mexico). Similar models could be considered for Datsun. Nissan hopes to sell about 300,000 vehicles a year under the Datsun brand, according to sources.

Datsuns were essentially rebadged versions of Nissan-brand cars that were mainly used for export but also for sale in the United States until the early 1980s. It’s still widely remembered by Baby Boomers.

