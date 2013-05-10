Nissan's Awesome iPad Ad Shows Off A Surprising New Feature

NissanNissan created a unique self-healing paint that aims to make cars absolutely unscratchable.



To convey how cool the technology is, the car company joined up with TBWA/G1 Paris, OMD Europe, and Dan Paris, to create a surprising iPad ad that teaches unsuspecting consumers how cool and unexpected the feature is.

Users came across a seemingly innocuous ad for the Nissan 370Z when flipping through iPad magazines. But just a turn of the page proves that the ad is anything but one-dimensional.

When consumers swipe across their screen, the displayed car gets scratched in that very spot along with a sound effect that’s reminiscent of nails on a chalk board.

The relief comes when the paint heals itself. The damage is undone and all is well with the world.

The ad is reminiscent of a Cannes Mobile Lion winning iPad magazine ad from insurance company Bradesco and Almap BBDO. That ad starts with a car sitting in the middle of the iPad screen, but the car follows readers’ swiping fingers until the it crashes into the side of the tablet.

The text: “Unexpected events happen without warning. Make a Bradesco car insurance plan.”

Nissan also recently released self-healing iPhone cases to promote the paint.

Here’s a video explaining the iPad ad.

