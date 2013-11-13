Nissan Has Created Some Sort Of Answer To Google Glass

Nissan announced today that it will unveil a device that looks a lot like Google Glass at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month.

It hasn’t revealed much about the gadget, except that it is called 3E, and it’s a “glasses-type wearable device currently under development” that “can be connected to the Internet in real time, allowing the users to overlay acquired information on the glasses, record projected images, and communicate with others by sending information to their glasses.”

Nissan is, in fact, an automaker, so we assume 3E have have an application for drivers. We’re big fans of head-up displays, which project key information onto the windshield, so would be interested in having that information just before our left eye.

We’ll keep you posted once we know more about this mysterious thing. Here’s the one photo we’ve got:

