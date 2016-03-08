Nissan's vision of how electric cars will power the future

In the future, your electric car may be a lot more than just a means of transportation.

In a new video published by Nissan, the company shows how electric cars could one day be used to power your home, office, and city.

The company envisions a future where entire cities are connected and electric, and self-driving cars are basically used as giant mobile batteries.

At night, the cars would locate a connected parking space that is capable of charging the car’s battery wirelessly. When its battery is fully recharged, it would find an alternate parking space so that another vehicle could use that charging bay.



Then, in the morning, the car could basically be plugged into your house so that it and the grid could draw energy straight from your car.



Nissan’s futuristic vision doesn’t stop there.

The company also thinks you’ll being able to drive your car into your office, and an automated parking system would whisk your car away to a charging bay. The car’s battery could even be used to power the office.



While Nissan’s vision may seem somewhat far-fetched, the truth is some cities are already experimenting with using similar technology.

For example, researchers at Korea’s Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea developed a seven mile road that was capable of wirelessly charging buses while they drove.

The UK government also announced last year that it would begin testing technology that could charge cars wirelessly.

As for cars being able to autonomously drive around looking for a charging station, we’re already beginning to see that as well.

Almost every major automaker is developing self-driving technology and Tesla vehicles with Autopilot and the BMW 7 Series are already capable of parking and unparking autonomously.

So perhaps Nissan’s vision isn’t too crazy after all.

Check out the company’s full video below.

