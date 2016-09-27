The ultimate Nissan GT-R supercar is now US$175,000

The Nissan GT-R is nicknamed “Godzilla” for a good reason — it’s a beast capable of decimating just about anything standing between it and victory.

But if you want to get your hands on that kind of speed, you’ll need to pony up some serious dough.

This week, Nissan announced that the top-of-the-line 2017 GT-R NISMO will start at US$174,990.

Yowser!

With a price tag like that, the GT-R NISMO is firmly in supercar territory.

For instance, the Audi R8 V10 Plus starts at around US$190,000, the Acura NSX opens at US$156,000, and the Porsche 911 Turbo S at US$188,000.

This is a far cry from 2008 when the Nissan GT-R arrived on the scene with 480 horsepower and a US$70,000 sticker price.

It was the performance bargain of the decade. Even though it’s not quite the case anymore, you are still getting a ton of go-fast goodies for the money.

All GT-Rs are powered by a 3.8 litre, twin-turbocharged VR-Series V6 engine. Here, the engineers at NISMO — Nissan’s in-house performance division — have massaged the hand-built motor to churn out 600 horsepower. Upgrades to the drivetrain include new ignition-timing controls, fuel pump, and high-capacity turbochargers. There’s also a standard titanium exhaust system.

In addition, the folks at NISMO — a portmanteau of the words Nissan and Motorsports — have lightened and retuned the GT-R’s suspension to offer better performance.

Nissan has not yet released the official performance figures for the new NISMO GT-R. However, if its anywhere close to the 2.8-second 0-60 mph times we have seen from recent GT-Rs, you won’t be disappointed.

If the US$175,000 sticker price is too rich of your blood, a base 565 horsepower GT-R is still a stunning performer and carries a more palatable price tag of US$109,990.

NOW WATCH: Nissan has created an impossibly thin sports car design



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.