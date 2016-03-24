Nissan's new GT-R is here

Nissan unveiled its new GT-R sports car Wednesday at the 2016 New York Auto Show.

The 2017 car isn’t a completely new car.

Rather, it’s an updated version of the current generation “R35” model with a face lift.

The long awaited, next generation “R36” GT-R likely won’t show up until 2018 and may be delayed until 2020.

The face lifted 2017 GT-R features Nissan’s distinctive “V-Motion” front grille that’s also found on the company’s new Maxima and Altima sedans.

The headlights have also been sharpened to complement the edgier grille. The over side profile has been made to look more aggressive with a raised beltline.

In the back, the GT-R trademark quad-round tail lights and the quad exhausts remain virtually unchanged.

Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosen is said to be particularly fond the car’s taillight design and probably wouldn’t look to favourably to a changed look.

“As the iconic GT-R continues to evolve with the signature V-motion grille, it now possesses the latest Nissan design language,” Nissan design director Mamoru Aoki said in a statement ahead of the launch. “Its exceptional aerodynamic performance and upgraded interior have given the GT-R a more mature character, which will continue into the future.”

Although the exterior has aged gracefully over the past few years, the R35’s interior has not. For 2017, Nissan has completely revamped the GT-R’s cabin. The dashboard now adopts what Nissan calls a “horizontal flow” design.

Nissan gave the GT-R a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display and did away with many of the buttons on the center stack. For those who are counting, the number of switches have been cut from 27 down to 11.

Nissan’s venerable GT-R has been one of the most feared and mysterious sports cars in the world for decades. With introduction of the current generation R35 in 2009, the GT-R solidified the its position as automotive royalty.

At the heart of the GT-R is its monster 3.8 litre, twin-turbocharged VR-Series V6 engines. Over the years, Nissan has progressively improved the performance of the engine from the 480 horsepower it debuted with in 2009 to the the 545 you can find the current version at dealerships. For 2017, the GT-R’s VR engine will produce 565 ponies.

That engine will also sound better as well with the inclusion of a new titanium exhaust system and active sound enhancement.

The 2017 Nissan GT-R hits showrooms later this Summer.

