Nissan just gave us a glimpse of its new GT-R supercar

This week, Nissan gave the public a glimpse at the “new” 2017 GT-R that will be unveiled at the 2016 New York International Auto Show.

The 2017 car isn’t a completely new car. Rather, it’s an updated version of the current generation “R35” model with a face lift.

The long awaited, next generation “R36” GT-R likely won’t show up until 2018 and may be delayed until 2020.

The Nissan GT-R we know today has been around for the better part of a decade and is the first generation to not be associated with the company’s Skyline sedan and coupe.

Although Nissan has offered incremental increases in horsepower and performance over the years, its styling has remained virtually unaltered. As a result, the R35’s handsome sheet metal now looks decidedly dated.

Nissan has not said much on what the refreshed 2017 will look like, but expect to find a redesigned front fascia and new aerodynamic elements. Based on the teaser photo, the GT-R’s signature quad-round taillights seem unchanged.

In addition, expect Nissan to offer a slight improvement upon the 545 horsepower produced by the 2016 model’s 3.8 litre, twin-turbocharged VR38DETT V6 engine. The R35 GT-R debuted as a 2009 model with a 480 horsepower variant of the same motor.

Newspress Nissan 2020 Vision Gran Turismo.

The next gen R36 will likely based on the Nissan 2020 Vision Gran Turismo Concept the company has be parading around the auto show circuit the past couple of years. The R36 GT-R is rumoured to be powered by a hybrid drive system and could produce more than 770 horsepower.

The 2016 Nissan GT-R starts at $101,770.

