Check Out Nissan's Electric Sports Car Of The Future

Photo: Nissan

Nissan has already built buzz around the all-electric Leaf, now it’s trying to do the same thing with its new electric sports car concept the ESFLOW.The ESFLOW will officially be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show next month, but Nissan has decided to release some renderings and a promo video ahead of time.



The stats are impressive, it will go 0 to 60 mph in five seconds, will travel about 150 miles on one charge, and emits zero emissions.

We have Nissan’s press photos and video of the ESFLOW. Check it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.