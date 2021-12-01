Nissan revealed 4 futuristic electric concept cars, including an adorable little pickup truck

Nissan announced a massive $US17.7 ($AU25) billion push into electric vehicles and unveiled four concept cars that preview what it might have in store over the next decade. electric concept cars. Nissan

The Chill-Out concept SUV seems to be the one closest to an actual vehicle you can buy. Chill-Out concept car. Nissan

The crossover’s shape looks a lot like the Ariya, Nissan’s $US47,000 ($AU65,640) electric SUV that hits the US in 2022. Chill-Out concept car. Nissan

Still, there are some more out-there elements. Like the “Tron”-style lighting stripes out back. Chill-Out concept car. Nissan

Or the full-glass roof. Chill-Out concept car. Nissan

Inside, the Chill-Out SUV is incredibly sparse. Chill-Out concept car. Nissan

It’s supposedly comfy and spacious enough to kick back and watch a movie. Chill-Out concept car. Nissan

This theme of tons of interior space extends to the Hang-Out concept, another SUV. Hang-Out concept car. Nissan

With a completely flat floor, swiveling seats, and a tall roof, the Hang-Out is supposed to be “an extension of personal space” where people can spend time and work on the move. Hang-Out concept car. Nissan

Nissan teased a feature that turns the Hang-Out into a little movie room. Hang-Out concept car. Nissan

The boxy concept clearly takes some inspiration from the Nissan Cube, the toaster-shaped SUV Nissan briefly sold in the US. Hang-Out concept car. Nissan

Then there’s the Surf-Out pickup, probably the most exciting of the bunch. Surf-Out concept. Nissan

It’s a two-seater that Nissan says will be built to go off-road. Surf-Out concept. Nissan

The Surf-Out concept rejects the notion that all pickups need to be giant and angry-looking. This one’s tiny and cute. Surf-Out concept. Nissan

The seats are open to the bed, which is a neat idea. There’s of course the problem of sand and muck drifting toward the driver. But this is only a concept. Surf-Out concept. Nissan

It has what looks like an LED screen on the tailgate, so you can send messages and emoticons to drivers around you. Surely people won’t abuse this function in any way. Surf-Out concept. Nissan

Nissan also showed off a version with a slick-looking camper shell.

Two big trends in the pickup market are that they’re getting smaller and going electric. This Nissan blends both of those ideas in a very cool way. Surf-Out concept. Nissan

The Max-Out feels like the concept that’s least likely to see the light of day. Max-Out concept car. Nissan

The low-slung convertible focuses on driving performance and handling. Max-Out concept car. Nissan

There’s a good chance none of these concepts ever become actual cars you can buy. But even as design exercises to stare at they’re pretty great. And if one makes it to production in some form — even better. Max-Out concept car. Nissan