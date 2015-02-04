The Argentine prosecutor found dead after investigating a bombing wanted the president arrested

Eric Thayer/Reuters Argentina’s President Cristina Fernandez attends a Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples at the U.N. headquarters in New York June 14, 2012.

The Argentine prosecutor who was found murdered in his apartment after investigating a decades-long terrorist attack wanted President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner arrested for covering up for the perpetrators.

A draft of an arrest warrant for Fernandez was found in the garbage at his home, according to the NY Times.

He also called for the arrest of Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman.

The prosecutor, Alberto Nisman, accused the two of covering up Iran’s involvement in the decades old bombing of Amia, a Jewish organisation in Buenos Aires. It was the worst terrorist attack in Argentine history, and 85 people died.

In a report detailing the findings of his investigation, Nisman said that Kirchner and Timerman protected the bombers, who were allegedly financed by Iran. They did so, said Nisman, in order to secure a deal — a food for oil exchange between Argentina and Iran.

Argentina is an energy poor country, but its leaders have contested this motive saying that Iran’s oil is too heavy for the country to refine.

Regardless, Nisman’s report documents phone calls between Argentine and Iranian leaders, over which secret negotiations were made. The calls were intercepted by Argentine intelligence, and also show that the government tried to deflect suspicion that Hezbollah members financed by Iran were behind the Amia bombing.

Reuters Cristina Fernandez hadn’t been seen in public for about 30 days until she made this appearance on Jan. 26th.

Nisman was about to present the 289 page report to Argentina’s legislature before he was found dead in his apartment. It was locked from the inside. At first the official line was that his death may be a suicide. Argentines took to the streets in protest.

After some silence, President Fernandez then took the Argentine television sets across the country dressed in white, sitting in wheelchair. She admitted that Nisman was likely murdered (like so many Argentine politicians — in an attack she says she herself might have faced) and blamed rogue intelligence agents. She then announced that she would disband Argentina’s intelligence agency entirely.

For now it seems like this case may never get off the ground. Two judges have already refused to hear the case, and rumours are circulating that the prosecutor investigating Nisman’s death, Viviana Fein, is going on vacation.

And here’s a photo of the arrest warrant from Clarin — a known enemy of the Fernandez administration.

