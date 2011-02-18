Nir Rosen To Anderson Cooper: "I Was A Jerk" For Mocking Lara Logan's Sexual Assault

Nir Rosen was on Anderson Cooper last night to discuss his resignation from NYU yesterday, following his cruel mocking of Lara Logan’s brutal attack in Egypt.



After the news came out that Lara Logan suffered a “brutal and sustained sexual assault and beating” while covering the Mubarak resignation, Rosen took to Twitter to make comments such as: “Lara Logan had to outdo Anderson. Where was her buddy McCrystal,” and then called Logan a “war monger,” and said he was “rolling his eyes” at the attention she would get.”

Retribution came quickly — in less than 24 hours, Rosen was apologizing profusely, and finally resigned from his fellowship.

Anderson Cooper asked him on CNN last night if he had an excuse or explanation for what he had done, and Rosen said, “There is no defence, I look like a jerk. It was 2 AM and I was just being thoughtless.”

In his defence, Rosen said that he had read only that Logan had only been roughed up. Cooper pressed him, “That’s hard to believe reading your first two tweets, you clearly knew what happened to her was sexual. You said she had to outdo me.”

When Rosen maintained he did not know the attack was sexual, Cooper asked: “You honestly want people to believe that you were linking to a CBS News statement that you yourself had not read?”

“I was sort of retweeting,” said Rosen.

Cooper countered: “You kind of sound like a bitter, jealous reporter who is angry at another reporter who is more well-known.”

Rosen said he was frustrated that “dozens of women suffered from this attack, and one of them is going to get all the attention because she’s white and she’s a celebrity correspondent. I’m not — again, I’m not defending myself here or justifying it, but just explaining.”

Video below.



