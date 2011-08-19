And Now Here Are Celebrity Plastic Surgeries Gone...GOOD!

Oh please, as if she hasn’t had SOMETHING done…no one looks that good on their own.

Photo: Getty Images/celebpictures2watch.blogspot.com

So the other day we took a long look at plastic surgery jobs gone bad. Some very bad. Basically if you are someone who has an open-ended relationship with your plastic surgeon it’s just a matter of time before you look like a total freak.



However!

If you are someone who can nip and tuck with moderation chances are you will just look good. And that’s the key with good plastic surgery…you’re not really supposed to notice it. You’re just supposed to think: Wow! I never realised how hot Jennifer Aniston is (or whomever).

With that in mind here’s a bunch of people who don’t look exactly like the way God made them but have managed not to look like aliens either.

Which, is not to say we’re advocating plastic surgery. We’re not. You’re all beautiful just the way you are. Etc.

