And Now Here Are Celebrity Plastic Surgeries Gone...GOOD!

Glynnis MacNicol, Jen Ortiz
young gwyneth paltrowOh please, as if she hasn’t had SOMETHING done…no one looks that good on their own.

Photo: Getty Images/celebpictures2watch.blogspot.com

So the other day we took a long look at plastic surgery jobs gone bad.  Some very bad. Basically if you are someone who has an open-ended relationship with your plastic surgeon it’s just a matter of time before you look like a total freak.

However!

If you are someone who can nip and tuck with moderation chances are you will just look good.  And that’s the key with good plastic surgery…you’re not really supposed to notice it.  You’re just supposed to think: Wow!  I never realised how hot Jennifer Aniston is (or whomever).

With that in mind here’s a bunch of people who don’t look exactly like the way God made them but have managed not to look like aliens either.

Which, is not to say we’re advocating plastic surgery.  We’re not.  You’re all beautiful just the way you are.  Etc.

Megan Fox

Demi Moore

Sarah Jessica Parker

Patrick Dempsey

Zac Efron

Jane Fonda

Hilary Duff

Alexa Ray Joel

Kim Kardashian

Ashley Tisdale

Keira Knightley

Fergie

Cindy Crawford

Scarlett Johansson

Gordon Ramsay

Melissa Leo

Jillian Michaels

Kyra Sedgwick

Sally Field

Kelly Osbourne

Brad Pitt

Greta Van Susteren

Kate Gosselin

Blake Lively

Jennifer Lopez

Britney Spears

Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie

Gwyneth Paltrow

You've seen them before plastic surgery, but what did they look like before they were famous?

Click here to see photos of your favourite celebrities before you knew who they were>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.