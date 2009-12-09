The Wii Has Already Won This Generation's Console War

No matter how bad things get for the Wii, or how good they get for the Xbox 360, Nintendo’s (NTDOY) console will hold on to win the generation, Jesse Divnich, an analyst with EEDAR, projects.

Via IndustryGamers, the report considers a scenario in which Wii sales fall steeply over the coming years while Sony’s (SNE) and Microsoft’s consoles take off.

The Wii still ends up with a slight edge over the Xbox 360, and a more substantial one over the PlayStation 3.

