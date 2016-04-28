Nintendo's first smartphone game has already been downloaded 10 million times

Nintendo has announced that MiiTomo, its first smartphone game, has already been downloaded over 10 million times worldwide in just over a month and a half.

Exclusive to Japan for two weeks, MiiTomo launched globally on March 31st for both iPhone and Android. It was so popular it beat out Snapchat for the number one spot on the iOS App Store during its first weekend.

MiiTomo’s breakout feature has been MiiFoto, a game mode that lets you manipulate your Mii avatar and transpose it onto a photo. Over 20 million MiiFotos have been created, a number of which have been shared on social media.

To celebrate the 10 million download milestone, Nintendo is launching a 10-day promotion which will take place between April 29th and May 8th. The details of the promotion have not been revealed. Nintendo also announced that the next two smartphone games it will be releasing will be entries in two of its most well known franchises, and that its next-generation game console will arrive in March 2017.

