Nintendo Executive Says Super Mario Won't Be Coming To Your IPhone

During an interview with Seattle’s KING-TV, Nintendo’s top U.S. exec Reggie Fils-Amie revealed that the company won’t be creating mobile games in the immediate future.

Nintendo has had a rough year. Its Wii U video game console, which launched late in 2012, hasn’t sold very well. Many critics have said Nintendo should consider making games for smartphones and tablets to boost revenue.

Fils-Amie acknowledged it was futile to try and create content on a platform that wouldn’t generate alot of money since download fees are minuscule. The exec elaborated that he thought Nintendo’s games were more suited for their own devices.

However, Nintendo has been experimenting with smartphones and tablets but full blown games will still be found on the Wii and other consoles. But in the end, Nintendo is sticking to its guns for now and only making games for its own hardware.

