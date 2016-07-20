'Super Mario' creator can't bike to work because his safety is too important

Biking to work is usually thought of as the healthier option, but one major video game company won’t allow their best creative mind to cycle because they’re afraid he might go the way of “Frogger.”

Shigeru Miyamoto, the brilliant creator of “Super Mario Brothers,” “Donkey Kong,” “The Legend of Zelda” and many, many more iconic video game franchises, is too important to Nintendo for the company to allow him to bike to work.

The New Yorker profiled Miyamoto a few years ago, and the magazine revealed that while the 63-year-old used to bike to work, Nintendo put the kibosh on that method of commuting “for his safety and its peace of mind.” Instead he drives.

This fact delights video game fans to this day.

Another fun Miyamoto fact? The man was knighted in France, becoming the first video game creator to be knighted under the country’s Order of Arts and Letters. He technically doesn’t get to add “sir” to his name, but Mario and Link don’t have the honorific, and they’re plenty heroic.

