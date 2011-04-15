Nintendo Will Unveil New Console At E3 2011

This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (June 7-9) should bring plenty of surprises, most of which may come from Nintendo.



We already expected big things from the recently released 3DS, including demos of upcoming games like Super Mario Kart, Kid Icarus: Uprising and Star Fox 64 3D.

Now come reports that the publisher will showcase its newest console, the official successor to the Wii.

Details are scarce, but according to a report from Gameinformer, the system will feature high-definition graphics on par with or better than Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, and support backwards compatibility with the Wii, hinting at motion controls of some sort.

That said, the machine is more than vaporware. Nintendo has already shown it to third parties to drum up interest for a late 2012 launch.

We were already excited about the 3DS, but this makes the Nintendo press conference even more interesting.

