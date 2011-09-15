NINTENDO: We Will "Absolutely Not" Make iPhone Games

Well, here’s a straight answer to a question we’ve all been asking.



Nintendo President Satoru Iwata just told Japanese news site Nikkei, regarding making games for iOS devices:

“This is absolutely not under consideration. If we did this, Nintendo would cease to be Nintendo. Having a hardware development team in-house is a major strength. It’s the duty of management to make use of those strengths.”

Nintendo could at least consider making games for iOS. After all, it’s the fastest growing gaming platform in the world by a long shot.

Yes, Nintendo has traditionally banked on hardware like the Wii and Nintendo DS, but perhaps it’s time for them to take the Sega and IBM (and maybe soon, HP?) route and hop out of hardware to focus on software.

Nintendo’s real strength has always been making franchise games like Mario, The Legend Of Zelda, and lately, a suite of Wii motion games.

These are the games that have single handedly sold the hardware Nintendo has produced.

Iwata continued:

“It’s probably the correct decision in the sense that the moment we started to release games on smartphones we’d make profits. However, I believe my responsibility is not to short term profits, but to Nintendo’s mid and long term competitive strength.”

We respect Iwata’s steadfastness in maintaining his principles, but the 3DS isn’t selling well and the Wii U (the sequel to the Wii) looks ridiculous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.