You'll Have To Wait Another Year For Nintendo's Wii U

After delivering disappointing numbers in its recent earnings report, Nintendo gave us a hint at when it will finally release its successor to the Wii.



Nintendo’s president, Satoru Iwata told investors that the company will show off the final version of the Wii U at next year’s E3 conference, according to GamePro.

Since E3 takes place in late spring, it’s likely Nintendo is holding out for a Holiday 2012 launch for the Wii U.

We got our first look at the Wii U in June when Nintendo first unveiled the prototype.

