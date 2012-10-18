Nintendo's New Wii U Console Is A Blast

Dylan Love, Robert Libetti
Nintendo Wii U Demo

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

The Wii U launches on November 18, but we got some hands-on time with it yesterday at the Nintendo World store in Rockefeller Plaza.Simply put, it’s the most fun we’ve ever had with console gaming

The Wii U launches starts at $299.99 on launch day.

Check out some photos of the Wii U below.

We got to check out the Wii U at the Nintendo World store in New York

After a brief intro, we got busy playing games

This is the Wii U Gamepad, a controller for the Wii U that can also functions as a second display

There's obviously a new Mario game available with some awesome cooperative features made possible by the second display

But it's not just Nintendo titles–Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 will be available at launch

We weren't allowed to photograph any actual gameplay, but it's the same high-def gaming experience that you'd expect from a Call of Duty title

Mario Chase was my personal favourite, a hybrid of tag and hide-and-seek

This game saw the player piloting a balloon through hazards and attacking enemies

And a new cartoony Metroid-inspired game has you running around an arena with friends, blasting bad guys

Here's the Wii U GamePad Pro, an alternative controller for games requiring more dexterity...

...like Ninja Gaiden III

The big takeaway for me was that the Wii U is very, very fun. Nothing more, nothing less

Here's a video showing it in action

