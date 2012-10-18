Nintendo's New Wii U Console Is A Blast

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider
The Wii U launches on November 18, but we got some hands-on time with it yesterday at the Nintendo World store in Rockefeller Plaza.Simply put, it’s the most fun we’ve ever had with console gaming.
The Wii U launches starts at $299.99 on launch day.
There's obviously a new Mario game available with some awesome cooperative features made possible by the second display
We weren't allowed to photograph any actual gameplay, but it's the same high-def gaming experience that you'd expect from a Call of Duty title
And a new cartoony Metroid-inspired game has you running around an arena with friends, blasting bad guys
