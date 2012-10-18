Nintendo's New Wii U Console Is A Blast

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

The Wii U launches on November 18, but we got some hands-on time with it yesterday at the Nintendo World store in Rockefeller Plaza.Simply put, it’s the most fun we’ve ever had with console gaming.



The Wii U launches starts at $299.99 on launch day.

Check out some photos of the Wii U below.

