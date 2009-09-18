Nintendo May Finally Be Slashing Prices On The Wii

Last month, we predicted that price cuts to the Xbox and PS3 would force Nintendo to follow suit with its own price cut for the Wii platform. That move may be here.



Kotaku reports that they’ve received this snapshot of a Target circular advertising the Wii at $199.99, which would put the system back at the cheap end of the console market. Nintendo declined to comment to Kotaku, but the move would make sense.

Nintendo sold 277,000 Wiis in the U.S. in August, according to NPD Group, leading all consoles but down 39% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Xbox sales increased 10% and PS3 sales increased 13%, driven by price cuts.

