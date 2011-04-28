Nintendo Will Never Ditch Buttons For A Full Touchscreen Controller

Photo: DoNotLick via Flickr

Nintendo made it clear that while they’re open to touchscreens on portables like the 3DS and controllers on consoles, you can bet there will always be buttons on all future gadgets.Satoru Iwata, Nintendo’s president, told a market analyst that although they embrace touchscreens on their devices, they have always released controllers with a D-pad and buttons and always will.



rumours about the Wii 2, Nintendo’s next console launching in 2012, will have a 6-inch touchscreen on its controller for streaming extra game content.

