Nintendo's bringing its iconic characters to Universal Studios theme parks all over the world

Nintendo is fiercely protective of its properties. Super Mario, Donkey Kong, and Link are characters you’ll find almost exclusively in products made by Nintendo.

That’s why it’s such a big deal that Nintendo is partnering with Universal Studios to create Nintendo-themed game worlds in several Universal Studios theme parks around the world.

The deal’s been in the works for some time, but the two companies issued an update on Tuesday morning: Nintendo attractions will open at Universal Studios Japan, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood across the next several years. The attractions “will be expansive, immersive and interactive,” according to the release. “They will be highly themed and authentic environments filled with multiple attractions, shops and restaurants.”

Sounds like the real-life version of the Wii U game “NintendoLand!”

Nintendo ‘NintendoLand’ was a Wii U game that featured many of Nintendo’s most iconic characters in minigames. It was structured around a theme park setting.

You can spy some teases of what the attractions might look like in the background of a video released on Tuesday morning:

Nintendo/Universal Nintendo creative director Shigeru Miyamoto speaks about Nintendo’s theme park attractions in a video released on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

Here’s another:

Nintendo/Universal Miyamoto is sitting in front of a spinning gold coin and a bouncey music block from the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ franchise.

Work on the attractions is “well underway,” and they’re promised to have “something for everyone” (gamers and non-gamers alike). In the video, it’s clear that a “Super Mario Bros.” area will be a main attraction.

Power-up mushrooms and green turtle shells are clearly seen in the background of several shots:

Universal’s promising more specifics on the first park’s Nintendo-themed attraction sooner than later, so keep an eye out for that in the coming weeks.

The full video — with a few more looks at the project alongside breathless hype from Universal and Nintendo executives — is right here, should you be so inclined:

