Nintendo and Uniqlo teamed up for a worldwide T-shirt design contest -- here are the winners

Last July, Japanese clothing retailed Uniqlo teamed up with Nintendo to launch a global T-shirt design competition.

Now, the results are in — and they’re nothing short of awesome.

Along with a team of Nintendo judges, Mario and Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto personally judged the entries, selecting first, second, and third place winners. The winner of this year’s contest will receive $US10,000, a Nintendo Switch signed by Miyamoto, and a “special commemorative prize,” according to Polygon, who first wrote about this year’s winners.

Previous contests have partnered with Disney/Pixar and Star Wars, according to Polygon, but Uniqlo received more than 16,000 entries for this year’s contest, the highest amount ever. Clearly, Nintendo has tens of thousands of artistic fans worldwide.

Beyond the three prize-winners, there are also several other non-winning designs that will be available for sale in Japan beginning May 19th, although there’s no word yet when they will be available.

For now, take a look at these cool tees.

The first place winner was designed by Takashi Kawazoe from Japan. It features Mario -- who else? -- but in giant, pixelated form. Uniqlo 'I was extremely surprised and pleased to receive such a prestigious award for my creation featuring one of Japan's most renowned characters, Mario, as a motif,' Kawazoe wrote in a statement on Uniqlo's website. Second place went to a 'Splatoon'-inspired design created by Shino Yamazaki, also from Japan. Uniqlo And third place went to this incredibly cool 'Legend of Zelda' t-shirt by David Ricardo Flores Gomez, the first Mexican to win the prize. Uniqlo Uniqlo is also releasing several other fan-made shirts in men's, women's, and kid's sizes. These weren't prize-winners, but they're still very cool. Check out this creative, minimalist Pikachu shirt. Uniqlo This 'Zelda' shirt almost looks embroidered, and it comes in both men's and women's styles. Uniqlo Female gamers weren't left out of the t-shirt fun. There are a few women-only styles, like this one featuring tiny Pikachus... Uniqlo ...and this one, which stars Princess Peach. Uniqlo Or there's this shirt with little pictures of Boo all over it. Uniqlo This adorable 'Kirby' shirt is made just for kids. Uniqlo While this fun 'Super Mario'-inspired design is available for all ages. Uniqlo This men's shirt is more subtle: Look at the tiny Donkey Kong hanging onto the pocket. Uniqlo But arguably the best one is this men's shirt with Mario and Luigi tucked in the pocket. Uniqlo There are more shirts featuring designs inspired by 'Pikmin,' 'Metroid,' and more. You can see them all on Uniqlo's website.

