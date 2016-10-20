IT'S OFFICIAL: Nintendo will unveil its next video game console on Thursday morning

Photo: Guillame Souvant/AFP/Getty Images

With one tweet, Nintendo has finally answered the prayers of video gamers all over the world: The Nintendo NX, the company’s next console, will officially be unveiled on Thursday morning.

Be among the first to discover #NX. Watch the Preview Trailer at 7am PT/10am ET! pic.twitter.com/R2QTzjyLUo

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 20, 2016

Thursday morning at 7am Pacific Time, Nintendo will unveil the first trailer for the NX, after months of impatient waiting, rumours, and speculation. The console is expected to launch by March 2017.

Nintendo’s most ardent fans have been waiting for the official announcement of the NX with baited breath for over a year now, taking any scraps of new information they could find and driving themselves crazy over each new morsel.

