Nintendo tapped a new leader who will see through some exciting plans

Tony Webster Nintendo Entertainment System cartridges.

On Nintendo’s executive board, everything old is new again. Former Nintendo of America Tatsumi Kimishima is taking the role of president and “representative director” at Nintendo’s home office in Japan.

Kimishima is succeeding beloved Nintendo president Satoru Iwata, who passed away in July 2015.

Nintendo’s new president apparently won’t change things too much from his predecessor. “There will be no change in President Iwata’s fundamental objectives and strategies,” Kimishima told attendees of a press briefing in Osaka, Japan on September 14, Nikkei reports.

Those fundamental objectives and strategies aren’t fully known, but Iwata did lay out a variety of plans before he died: a “quality of life” (read: health) initiative, a partnership with Japanese mobile game publisher DeNA to produce several Nintendo mobile titles, and a new game console codenamed “Project NX.” It sounds like those plans are all still on.

Kimishima wasn’t who many expected to succeed Iwata as the head of Nintendo. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was a popular guess, as was “Punch-Out!!” creator Genyo Takeda. Instead, both Miyamoto and Takeda will remain the leaders of software and hardware (respectively). Both carry the same title as Kimishima (“representative director”), and both are listed as “fellows” on the statement that Nintendo released — “fellows” are described as, “an individual selected from among the Representative Directors who has advanced knowledge and extensive experience, and holds the role of providing advice and guidance regarding organisation operations in a specialised area.”

The first mobile games with Nintendo characters from the DeNA partnership are expected to arrive this year, and “Yoshi’s Wooly World” launches for Nintendo’s Wii U game console on October 16. These will be the first major releases tied to Nintendo’s new president.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.