We just got our first look at Nintendo's new console working in real life

Nintendo’s got a new game console in the works — it’s called Nintendo Switch, and it’s slated to launch in March 2017. It’s a home console and a handheld portable console, all in one:

Nintendo The Nintendo Switch can be played at home on your TV (left) or taken on-the-go (right). The controllers are even removable if you want to play multiplayer on-the-go.

So far, Nintendo’s shown off the console in a single debut video. That is until last night, when the console made a surprise appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Fallon then proceeded to completely lose his mind with excitement, exclaiming, “I’m geeking out right now!” many, many times.

More importantly, Fallon went on to play “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” on the Nintendo Switch — the first time anyone’s seen the game running on Nintendo’s new hardware.

NBC The game is also coming out on the Wii U, and all previous gameplay footage was from the Wii U version.

Though we don’t know when exactly the game will release, aside from a general “2017” launch, you probably shouldn’t expect “Breath of the Wild” to launch alongside Nintendo’s next big console in March. Not only is it a huge open-world game, but it’s said to be incredibly ambitious for the series; thus, the game is unlikely to be ready in time for the Switch’s debut.

That said, you probably wanna see the game in action right now, don’t you? Good news! Fallon and Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime played a little bit of the game live. Check it out right here:

