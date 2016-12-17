You'll be able to play Nintendo's new game console starting in January

Nintendo’s new game console, the Nintendo Switch, is almost here — it’s set to launch in March 2017. That’s just a few months away!

Nintendo The Nintendo Switch is both a home game console and a portable game console, all-in-one.

But you wanna play it now, don’t you? Yeah, we’re with you. If Jimmy Fallon can play it on The Tonight Show, certainly we can play it in a mall or whatever, right?

Nintendo agrees, and is bringing its Switch console on a tour of North America starting in January. The first stop is New York City on January 13, with the tour concluding in Los Angeles on March 5.

In total, the Switch tour will hit six cities, from New York to Toronto to LA.

Nintendo The many different ways the Nintendo Switch can be played.

Here’s the full schedule:

New York — Jan. 13-15

Toronto — Jan. 27-29

Washington, D.C. — Feb. 10-12

Chicago — Feb. 17-19

San Francisco — Feb. 24-26

Los Angeles — March 3-5

Not in or near any of those six cities? It looks like Mario may have a few more dates hidden behind this curtain.

Perhaps you’re heading to PAX South in San Antonio, or PAX East in Boston? Or maybe you’ll be at South by Southwest in March? Nintendo’s also rolling out the Switch to that trio of events — here are the specific dates:

PAX South in San Antonio — Jan. 27-29

PAX East in Boston — March 10-12

SXSW in Austin, Texas — March 16-18

The Nintendo Switch has a March 2017 launch window, and we know a bit about how it’s both a home game console and a portable one. Outside of that information, though, we still have a lot to learn about Nintendo’s new console. What games will it launch with in March, for instance? And how much does it cost?

It looks like we’ll learn a bunch more when Nintendo holds a major presentation — live from Tokyo — on January 12. The following day, Nintendo’s North American tour kicks off!

