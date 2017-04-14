Nintendo's new console has a bizarre new use: approximating the feeling of breasts

Nintendo is known in the United States for its family-friendly attitude, games, and characters. We’re talking about the company behind beloved characters like Super Mario, Donkey Kong, and Kirby — characters that have dominated the imaginations of children for 30-plus years.

And that’s why it was especially bizarre when a video from Nintendo popped up this week where a brazenly sexual game was showcased on the company’s newest console, the Nintendo Switch:

The GIF you see above is from the video in question, wherein a game in the “Senran Kagura” franchise is demonstrated — it’s a game produced by Japanese publisher Marvellous Entertainment, and the franchise traditionally appears on Nintendo and Sony consoles.

Though the series is notorious for awkward sexuality, it was a pretty major surprise to see the clip in question pop up on a Nintendo-produced video; the equivalent video in the US focused on new Switch games like “Splatoon 2” and “Arms.”

Marvellous Entertainment ‘Senran Kagura: Estival Versus’ launched on the PlayStation 4 and Vita in 2016. It’s available worldwide.

More specifically, what’s being demonstrated is related to a function of the Nintendo Switch gamepads, called “HD Rumble.” Through this, players are able to “feel” various things while holding each of the Switch’s small gamepads.

Like so:

Nintendo HD Rumble is demonstrated in a video, showcasing how the function simulates the feeling of water being poured into an ice-filled glass.

In the example given in the video, fake lab technicians are seen “testing” the HD Rumble’s ability to replicate the feeling of breasts. It’s not clear whether or not this is in the actual game, though it wouldn’t be surprising if it was — this is not a series known for its subtlety.

The full video is available here, though it’s maybe not the safest thing to watch at a work/school desk:

